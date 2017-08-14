BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts stake in Amazon.com, Alphabet

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management :

* Cuts share stake in Amazon.com Inc by 8.1 percent to 1.2 million shares - sec filing‍​

* Cuts share stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 8.6 percent to 4.3 million ads - sec filing‍​

* Cuts share stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 23.9 percent to 1.9 million shares - sec filing‍​

* Cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc by 70.9 percent to 35,715 shares of class c capital stock‍​ - sec filing

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017- sec filing‍​ Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2wJDukF) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2r9xG3Q)

