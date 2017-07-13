FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 13, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Tillys reaches agreement in principle to settle class action lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Tillys Inc

* Tillys says on July 7 reached agreement in principle to settle class action lawsuit alleging violations of Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991

* Tillys - expects to record estimated loss provision of approximately $6.2 million in connection with proposed settlement in Q2 ending July 29 - SEC filing

* Tillys Inc - settlement of lawsuit remains subject to execution of written settlement agreement executed by parties, approval of such settlement by Court

* Says has denied and continues to deny each and all of claims alleged in litigation Source: (bit.ly/2tRb1bz) Further company coverage:

