Nov 9 (Reuters) - Time Inc:

* Time Inc says in July 2017, company received subpoena from Enforcement Division of staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC filing‍​

* Time Inc - subpeona from SEC requiring to provide documents relating to certain goodwill,asset impairments,for certain restructuring,severance costs

* Time Inc says company is cooperating with the SEC in the investigation Source text: (bit.ly/2zsah1Q) Further company coverage: