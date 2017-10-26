BRIEF-Time Warner Inc Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.82

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc

* Time Warner Inc. Reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.82 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.73 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $7.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.39 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.82

* Q3 earnings per share $1.73

* Time Warner Inc qtrly ‍warner Bros. Revenues increased 2% ($58 million) to $3.5 billion​

* Time Warner Inc - ‍continues to expect its pending merger with At&T to close before yearend 2017​

* Time Warner Inc qtrly ‍home box office revenues increased 13% ($179 million) to $1.6 billion​

* Time Warner Inc qtrly ‍turner revenues increased 6% ($158 million) to $2.8 billion​

* Time Warner Inc - ‍for three months ended September 30, recognized $93 million of costs related to AT&T merger​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)