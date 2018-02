BRIEF-Time Warner Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $2.66

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc:

* REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY REVENUES GREW 9% TO $8.6 BILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.66

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.75

* QTRLY TURNER REVENUES INCREASED 10% ($285 MILLION) TO $3.1 BILLION

* TIME WARNER - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE INCLUDE TAX PROVISION BENEFIT OF $1.06 RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* QTRLY WARNER BROS REVENUES INCREASED 5% ($185 MILLION) TO $4.1 BILLION

* QTRLY HOME BOX OFFICE REVENUES INCREASED 13% ($189 MILLION) TO $1.7 BILLION

* TIME WARNER - “WE REMAIN EXCITED ABOUT PROPOSED MERGER WITH AT&T, PENDING JUDICIAL REVIEW”

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.43, REVENUE VIEW $8.42 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S