Feb 27 (Reuters) - Time Watch Investments Ltd:

* DIRECTORS HAVE DECLARED FOR PAYMENT OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 1HFY2018 OF HK2 CENTS PER SHARE.

* H1 ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY ABOUT HK$146.2 MILLION, UP ABOUT 44.1%​

* H1 REVENUE INCREASED BY ABOUT 6.1% TO ABOUT HK$1,489.5 MILLION