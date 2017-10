BRIEF-TimkenSteel posts Q3 loss per share $0.13

Oct 26 (Reuters) - TimkenSteel Corp

* TimkenSteel announces third-quarter 2017 earnings; shows significant year-over-year improvement

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Q3 sales $339.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $351.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TimkenSteel Corp - ‍2017 capital spending is projected to be $40 million​

* TimkenSteel Corp - ‍fourth-quarter shipments are expected to be between 3 percent and 5 percent higher than third-quarter 2017​

* TimkenSteel Corp - ‍fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between breakeven and $10 million​

* TimkenSteel Corp - ‍raw material spread is expected to be lower in Q4 primarily due to a decrease in average no. 1 busheling index​