6 days ago
BRIEF-TimkenSteel says 2017 capital spending projected to be $40 mln
July 31, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-TimkenSteel says 2017 capital spending projected to be $40 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - TimkenSteel Corp:

* Timkensteel announces second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 sales $339.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TimkenSteel Corp - 2017 capital spending is projected to be $40 million

* TimkenSteel Corp - third-quarter shipments are expected to be between 2 percent and 5 percent higher than second-quarter 2017

* TimkenSteel Corp - third-quarter EBITDA is projected to be between $10 million and $20 million, excluding pension settlement expenses

* TimkenSteel Corp - third-quarter raw material spread is expected to be similar to second-quarter 2017

* TimkenSteel Corp qtrly ship tons were approximately 295,000, an increase of 55.3 percent over q2 of 2016

* TimkenSteel Corp qtrly net sales of $339.3 million versus $223.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

