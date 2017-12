BRIEF-Tinc Jointly With DG Infra Yield ‍Invests In Network Of Specialized Care Facilities

Dec 22 (Reuters) - TINC COMM VA:

* INVESTS IN RESIDENTIAL CARE

* INVESTS IN RÉSEAU EQSO, AN EXPANDING NETWORK OF SPECIALIZED CARE FACILITIES

* ‍FINANCIAL CLOSE EXPECTED TO OCCUR DURING Q1 OF 2018​

* ‍ACQUIRES JOINTLY WITH DG INFRA YIELD MAJORITY PARTICIPATION IN PORTFOLIO OF RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITIES​

* HAS OBTAINED A € 60 MILLION COMMITTED BANK FINANCING TO ENSURE THAT ALL FUNDING COMMITMENTS REMAIN COVERED

* ‍TOTAL INVESTMENT AMOUNTS TO ABOUT 15% OF MOST RECENT PUBLISHED FAIR VALUE OF TINC INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO​ Source text: bit.ly/2DvQQEA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)