19 days ago
BRIEF-Ting Sin plans new issuance for working capital supplement
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 19, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Ting Sin plans new issuance for working capital supplement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Ting Sin Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue about 30 million new shares of its common stock

* Says issue price will be decided later

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Remaining 80 percent of the new shares to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds will be used as repayment for corporate bonds and working capital supplement

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bRLGvq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

