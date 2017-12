Dec 1 (Reuters) - Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp :

* ‍EXERCISED EXPEDITED CALL OPTION TO BUY AIB-HELD SHARES AT AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF US$611.9 MILLION

* EXERCISE PRICE FOR OPTIONS ON AIB-HELD SHARES IS US$2,849.71 PER SHARE

* TINGYI CAYMAN ISLAND -‍EXERCISED EXPEDITED CALL OPTION FOR ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN TINGYI-ASAHI BEVERAGES HELD BY AI BEVERAGE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: