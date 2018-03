BRIEF-Tintri Reports Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $1.19

March 5 (Reuters) - Tintri Inc:

* TINTRI REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2019 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.64 TO $0.68

* Q4 REVENUE $28.9 MILLION

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.72

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.80, REVENUE VIEW $26.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍COMPANY HAS IMPLEMENTED A RESTRUCTURING AND REDUCTION IN FORCE PLAN OF APPROXIMATELY 20 PCT OF COMPANY’S GLOBAL WORKFORCE​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.74, REVENUE VIEW $25.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETE RESTRUCTURING IN ITS Q1 OF FISCAL YEAR 2019, WHICH ENDS ON APRIL 30, 2018​

* ‍ESTIMATES IT WILL INCUR ABOUT $4.8 MILLION TO $5.8 MILLION OF CASH EXPENDITURES IN CONNECTION WITH RESTRUCTURING

* ‍TOTAL RESTRUCTURING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED AT $6.2 MILLION TO $7.2 MILLION

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE MOST OF THE CHARGES IN Q1 OF FISCAL YEAR 2019​

* ‍ITS CHAIRMAN AND CEO, KEN KLEIN, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CEO ROLE AFTER A SUCCESSOR IS FOUND​

‍KLEIN EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO AND AS A BOARD MEMBER UNTIL NEW CEO IS APPOINTED AND AN ORDERLY TRANSITION HAS OCCURRED​