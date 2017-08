BRIEF-TIP, Ampliter to launch sale of Amplifon shares by accelerated bookbuilding

June 13 (Reuters) - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS SPA (TIP) :

* TO LAUNCH SALE OF AMPLIFON S.P.A. SHARES BY ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING DEDICATED TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS IN ITALY AND ABROAD

* INTENDS TO SELL 3.5 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF AMPLIFON S.P.A., REPRESENTING 1.55% OF AMPLIFON’S SHARE CAPITAL AND REPRESENTING 1.06% OF THE VOTING RIGHTS

* AMPLITER NV AT THE SAME TIME HAS LAUNCHED SALE OF 5.5 MILLION SHARES OF AMPLIFON REPRESENTING 2.43% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL AND 1.66% OF THE VOTING RIGHTS

* ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD PROCEDURE TO BE CARRIED OUT BY MORGAN STANLEY AND UNICREDIT BANK AG, MILAN BRANCH (IN COOPERATION WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX) AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

* THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING TRANSACTION IN THE CONTEXT OF A FURTHER INVESTMENT OF 50 MILLION EURO BY TIP IN AMPLITER SHARE CAPITAL