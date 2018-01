Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tipiak Sa:

* FY REVENUE EUR ‍​198.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 197.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP SEES A RETURN OF SALES INCREASE AND A CONSOLIDATION OF ECONOMIC RESULTS IN 2018‍​

* FORECAST DEPENDS ON CONSUMPTION LEVEL IN FRANCE, AND EVOLUTION OF SALES PRICES NEGOTIATED WITH CLIENTS AND OF RAW MATERIALS Source text: bit.ly/2GlvqeE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)