Jan 15 (Reuters) - Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd :

* SAYS APPROVED INCREASE IN AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO FROM 120 MILLION RUPEES TO 135 MILLION RUPEES

* APPROVED ISSUANCE OF 550,000 SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF 10 RUPEES EACH TO CERTAIN CREDITORS

* TO ISSUE CONVERTIBLE WARRANTS