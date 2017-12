Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tiscali Spa:

* ‍VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF NON-GUARANTEED CONVERTIBLE AND MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BOND LOAN “TISCALI CONV 2016-2020”​

* -EXTENSION OF SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD OF RESIDUAL AMOUNT OF NON-UNDERWRITTEN BONDS EQUAL TO EUR 1.5 MILLION, FROM JANUARY 31, 2017- JANUARY 31, 2018​

* ‍REQUEST MADE FOR CONVERSION OF “TISCALI CONV 2016-2020” LOAN BY ALL BONDHOLDERS, FOR A TOTAL OF EUR 18.5 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: