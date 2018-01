BRIEF-Titan In Discussions With Braeburn Regarding U.S. Probuphine® Commercialization

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TITAN IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BRAEBURN REGARDING U.S. PROBUPHINE® COMMERCIALIZATION

* TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍HAS BEEN IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH BRAEBURN FOR RETURN OF U.S. COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO PROBUPHINE​

* TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍HAS RETAINED CANACCORD GENUITY TO ASSIST IN EFFORT AS PART OF EVALUATION OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES​

* TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍BELIEVES IT IS APPROPRIATE TO SEEK A NEW PARTNER THAT CAN BETTER FOCUS ON SUCCESSFUL COMMERCIALIZATION STRATEGY FOR PROBUPHINE​

* TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS - BRAEBURN'S RECEIPT OF CRL FROM U.S. FDA FOR BUPRENORPHINE PRODUCT NDA LIKELY TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT ITS PROBUPHINE MARKETING