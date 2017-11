Nov 9 (Reuters) - Titan International Inc

* Titan International Inc prices senior secured notes

* Titan International - priced its offering of $400 million U.S. dollars aggregate principal amount of its senior secured notes due 2023​

* Titan International Inc says ‍notes will be sold at an offering price of 100 pct and will bear interest at a rate of 6.50 pct per annum​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: