BRIEF-Titan International reports Q3 adjusted loss of $0.09/shr
November 2, 2017 / 10:14 AM / in 21 hours

BRIEF-Titan International reports Q3 adjusted loss of $0.09/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Titan International Inc

* Titan International, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 net sales of $371.0 million, up 21 percent YOY with the third consecutive quarterly increase

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.09

* Q3 loss per share $0.22

* Q3 sales $371 million versus I/B/E/S view $331.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 sales up 7 to 12 percent

* Titan International Inc - sees 2018 ‍capital spending in $35 million to $45 million range​

* Titan International Inc - ‍believe that gross profit improvement in 2018 will be between 25 percent and 40 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
