Aug 3 (Reuters) - Titan International Inc:

* Titan International Inc Reports second quarter 2017 net sales of $364.4 million, up 10 percent yoy

* Q2 loss per share $0.17

* Q2 sales $364.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $352.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Titan International Inc - qtrly loss per share was negatively impacted by currency exchange loss of $5.3 million ($0.08 per share)​