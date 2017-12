BRIEF-Titan Machinery Reports Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.20

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Titan Machinery Inc:

* ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FISCAL THIRD QUARTER ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2017

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q3 REVENUE $330.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $307.3 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - INVENTORY LEVEL INCREASED TO $529.8 MILLION AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2017, COMPARED TO $478.3 MILLION AS OF JANUARY 31, 2017

* - ‍CURRENT ASSUMPTIONS FOR 2018 DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.15 - $0.25

* - ‍RESTRUCTURING COSTS WERE $2.6 MILLION FOR Q3 OF FISCAL 2018​

* - ANTICIPATES COMPLETING ALL RESTRUCTURING ACTIVITIES BY END OF FISCAL 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.22 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S