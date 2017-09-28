BRIEF-Titan Mining files preliminary prospectus for proposed initial public offering of common shares

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Titan Mining Corp IPO-TITN.TO

* Titan mining files preliminary prospectus for proposed initial public offering of common shares

* Says ‍offering price is currently anticipated to be between CDN$1.40 and C$1.50 per share​

* Says ‍number of common shares to be sold in proposed offering has not yet been determined​

* Titan Mining Corp - ‍offering will be managed by a syndicate of underwriters including Scotia Capital Inc, Canaccord Genuity Corp

* Titan Mining - ‍filed the prospectus with securities regulatory authorities in each of provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec​ for proposed IPO