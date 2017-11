BRIEF-Titan Pharmaceuticals Partners With Molteni To Market Probuphine In Europe

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS PARTNERS WITH MOLTENI TO MARKET PROBUPHINE® IN EUROPE

* TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍ENTERED BINDING TERM SHEET UNDER WHICH CO WILL GRANT MOLTENI EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE PROBUPHINE IN EUROPEAN UNION​

* TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍TITAN AND MOLTENI EXPECT TO ENTER INTO DEFINITIVE LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT DURING Q1 OF 2018​

* TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS - TERM SHEET PROVIDES MOLTENI TO PAY CO UPFRONT, NON-REFUNDABLE LICENSE FEE OF EUR 2.0 MILLION UPON EXECUTION OF LICENSE DEAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: