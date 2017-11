BRIEF-Titan Pharmaceuticals Says Co​ Entered Into A Binding Term Sheet With L. Molteni & C. Dei F.Lli Alitti Societ*I Esercizio

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ON NOV 27, CO​ ENTERED INTO A BINDING TERM SHEET WITH L. MOLTENI & C. DEI F.LLI ALITTI SOCIET*I ESERCIZIO - SEC FILING

* TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS-‍PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO WILL GRANT MOLTENI AN EXCLUSIVE RIGHT AND LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE PROBUPHINE IN EUROPEAN UNION​

* TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍TITAN AND MOLTENI EXPECT TO ENTER INTO DEFINITIVE LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT DURING Q1 OF 2018​