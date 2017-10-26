FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tivity Health reports Q3 revenue $137.7 mln
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 26, 2017 / 8:42 PM / in 17 hours

BRIEF-Tivity Health reports Q3 revenue $137.7 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Tivity Health Inc

* Tivity Health reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $137.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $137.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tivity Health Inc - ‍raised its financial guidance for 2017​

* Tivity Health Inc sees ‍2017 revenues in a range of $555 million to $557 million​

* Tivity Health Inc - sees ‍FY 2017 revenues in a range of $555 million to $557 million, compared with previous range of $550 million to $558 million​

* Tivity Health Inc sees ‍2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share in a range of $1.58 to $1.61​

* Tivity Health Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍adjusted earnings per diluted share in a range of $1.58 to $1.61​

* Tivity Health Inc sees ‍ 2017 free cash flow of approximately $95 million​

* Tivity Health Inc sees ‍2017 capital expenditures of approximately $6 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.53, revenue view $555.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.