Nov 1 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc:

* Tivo and Discovery Communications sign multi-year product agreement

* Tivo Corp - ‍ Discovery Communications selected Tivo’s audience works for marketing , an end-to-end inventory management and execution product suite​

* Tivo-Partnership includes use of audience and analytics reports, which provides viewership information from co's targeted audience delivery platform​