Dec 20 (Reuters) - Tivo Corp:

* TIVO ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH ALTICE USA

* TIVO CORP SAYS ALTICE USA HAS SELECTED TIVO SERVICES TO SUPPORT SERVICE OFFERINGS UNDER EXPANDED SIX YEAR AGREEMENT

* TIVO SAYS AS PART OF AGREEMENT, ALTICE USA HAS ALSO DEPLOYED TIVO‘S PERSONALIZED CONTENT DISCOVERY PLATFORM

* TIVO CORP - ALTICE USA WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO USE I-GUIDE(®) AND TIVO'S GATEWAY DVR SOLUTION