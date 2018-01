BRIEF-Tivo Corp Announces Additional Patent Litigation Against Comcast

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tivo Corp:

* TIVO CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL PATENT LITIGATION AGAINST COMCAST

* TIVO - ROVI CORP, RELATED ROVI AFFILIATES FILED NEW PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUITS AGAINST COMCAST CORP IN U.S. DISTRICT COURTS

* TIVO CORP - ‍ROVI PLANS TO FILE AN ADDITIONAL LEGAL ACTION WITH UNITED STATES INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION (ITC) REGARDING SAME PATENTS​

* TIVO CORP - LAWSUITS ALLEGE THAT COMCAST'S X1 PLATFORM INFRINGES TECHNOLOGY INVENTED AND PATENTED BY ROVI