Jan 16 (Reuters) - TIVOLI A/S:

* REG-TIVOLI A/S – UPWARD ADJUSTMENT OF EXPECTED EARNINGS BEFORE TAX FOR THE YEAR 2017

* ‍EXPECTED EARNINGS BEFORE TAX ARE NOW APPROXIMATELY AT LEVEL OF DKK 100 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTED EARNINGS BEFORE TAX IS UPWARD ADJUSTED FROM LEVEL 80 TO 90 MILLION.​