BRIEF-Tivoli reports interim revenue of DKK 841.7 mln for Jan 1-Sept 30 2017

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tivoli A/S

* ‍Supervisory board of Tivoli A/S has at board meeting considered and adopted interim report for period Jan 1 - Sept 30 2017​

* ‍Revenue including Tenants and lessees : DKK 841.7 million compared to DKK 860.4 million for 9 months ended Sept 2017

* ‍Profit after tax DKK 24.2 million compared to DKK 26.1 million last year​ for Jan 1 - Sept 30 2017

* ‍Weather and other external factors may have great impact on Tivoli’s business and thus development in profit for year​

* ‍2017 revenue is still expected to be slightly lower than 2016​