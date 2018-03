BRIEF-TJX Companies‍​ Reports Q4 GAAP Diluted EPS Of $1.37

Feb 28 (Reuters) - TJX Companies Inc:

* THE TJX COMPANIES, INC. REPORTS Q4 AND FY18 RESULTS

* TJX COMPANIES - QTRLY MARMAXX NET SALES $6,699 MILLION VERSUS $6,029 MILLION

* Q4 NET SALES FOR THE 14-WEEK PERIOD INCREASED 16% TO $11.0 BILLION‍​

* QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $1.37

* Q4 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.19

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.27, REVENUE VIEW $10.76 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TOTAL INVENTORIES AS OF FEB 3, 2018, WERE $4.2 BILLION, COMPARED WITH $3.6 BILLION AT THE END OF THE PRIOR FISCAL YEAR

* SEES 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $4.73 TO $4.83

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES ON A 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 4%

* ANNOUNCES PLAN TO INCREASE DIVIDEND 25% AND BUY BACK $2.5 TO $3.0 BILLION OF STOCK‍​

* FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE INCLUDES AN EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $.73 TO $.75 PER SHARE RELATED TO TAX ACT

* SEES 2019 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $4.00 TO $4.08

* COMPANY’S FY EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $.73 TO $.75 PER SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX ACT

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.62 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* $0.17 PER SHARE NET BENEFIT IN Q4, FY 2018 INCLUDES BENEFIT RELATED TO CHANGES IN U.S. TAX CODE DUE TO TAX REFORM

* FOR FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2019, CO EXPECTS DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $1.00 TO $1.02

* 2019 EPS OUTLOOK IS BASED UPON ESTIMATED CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2%

* PLAN TO REPATRIATE MORE THAN $1 BILLION IN CASH FROM ITS TJX CANADA DIVISION IN FISCAL 2019

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.99 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $.85 TO $.87 FOR FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2019

* QTRLY COMP SALES FOR MARMAXX (U.S.) UP 3 PERCENT

* EPS IN Q4 AND FY FISCAL 2018 INCLUDES A $.10 IMPAIRMENT CHARGE

* GROSS PROFIT MARGIN FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018 WAS 28.4%, UP 0.1 PERCENTAGE POINT

* FOR Q4 2018, MOVEMENT IN FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HAD TWO PERCENT POINT POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOLIDATED NET SALES GROWTH

* TJX COMPANIES - INTENDS TO RAISE REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK TO BE DECLARED IN APRIL 2018 AND PAYABLE IN JUNE 2018 TO $0.39 PER SHARE‍​

* QTRLY COMP SALES FOR HOMEGOODS (U.S.) UP 3 PERCENT

* TJX COMPANIES - BOARD APPROVED NEW STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZING REPURCHASE OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $3 BILLION OF TJX COMMON STOCK

* OVERALL NET IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HAD A $0.01 POSITIVE IMPACT ON Q4 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: