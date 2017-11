Nov 20 (Reuters) - TLG Immobilien AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG SUCCESSFULLY PLACES CORPORATE BOND WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 400 M

* TLG IMMOBILIEN AG - ‍SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, FIXED RATE STANDALONE NOTES IN NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 400 M WITH DENOMINATION OF EUR 100,000​

* TLG IMMOBILIEN -‍NOTES ISSUED AT ISSUE PRICE OF 99.735%, ARE DUE ON 27 NOVEMBER 2024 ,WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 1.375% PER YEAR