June 27 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG:

* LAUNCHES PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER FOR ALL WCM SHARES

* ‍TLG IMMOBILIEN COMMITS TO ACQUIRE ALL WCM SHARES BY EXCHANGING 1 NEW TLG IMMOBILIEN SHARE FOR EVERY 5.75 WCM SHARES (4:23)​

* ‍STARTING TODAY, WCM SHAREHOLDERS CAN TENDER THEIR SHARES DURING ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL 5 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍NEW TLG IMMOBILIEN SHARES TO FINANCE TRANSACTION TO COME FROM EXISTING AUTHORIZED CAPITAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)