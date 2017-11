Nov 16 (Reuters) - TMAC Resources Inc

* TMAC Resources Inc - ‍terry Macgibbon, TMAC‘S executive chairman, will assume Farrow’s responsibilities effective immediately​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: