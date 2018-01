BRIEF-TMG Submits Stock Exchange Delisting Request To Euronext Amsterdam

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Telegraaf Media Groep Nv:

* SUBMITS STOCK EXCHANGE DELISTING REQUEST

* REQUEST TO EURONEXT AMSTERDAM TO TERMINATE LISTING AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND EURONEXT

* CEO: ‍EXIT FROM STOCK EXCHANGE WILL PROVIDE TMG WITH PEACE AND SCOPE TOCONCENTRATE FULLY ON IMPLEMENTING PLANS FOR FUTURE​

* MEDIAHUIS TO SHORTLY COMMENCE BUYOUT PROCEDURE TO ACQUIRE REMAINING SHARES IN TMG’S CAPITAL

* MEDIAHUIS TO ACQUIRE PRIORITY SHARES IN TMG’S CAPITAL FROM STICHTING BEHEER VAN PRIORITEITSAANDELEN TELEGRAAF MEDIA GROEP N.V Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)