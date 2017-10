Oct 16 (Reuters) - TMX Group:

* TMX Group and Shenzhen Stock Exchange sign Memorandum of Understanding

* ‍Under scope of MoU, TMX Group and SZSE intend to create China-Canada Technology and Innovation Companies Service Initiative​

* SZSE, co may also explore possibility of creating trading, and clearing, settlement connections between Canada and China​

* ‍MoU with Shenzhen Stock Exchange​ is effective for a period of five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: