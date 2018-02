BRIEF-TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - January 2018

Feb 6 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd:

* TMX GROUP CONSOLIDATED TRADING STATISTICS - JANUARY 2018

* TMX GROUP LTD - ALL TMX EQUITIES MARKETPLACES VOLUME WAS 18.08 BILLION FOR JANUARY 2018 VERSUS 12.67 BILLION IN JAN 2017

* TMX GROUP LTD - ‍ ALL TMX EQUITIES MARKETPLACES TRANSACTIONS IN JAN 2018 OF 25.4 MILLION VERSUS 18.4 MILLION IN DEC 2017​

* TMX GROUP LTD - ALL TMX EQUITIES MARKETPLACES DAILY AVERAGE VOLUME WAS 821.8 MILLION IN JANUARY 2018 VERSUS 603.3 MILLION IN JANUARY 2017

* TMX GROUP LTD - ALL TMX EQUITIES MARKETPLACES DAILY AVERAGE TRANSACTIONS OF 1.16 MILLION IN JANUARY 2018 VERSUS 975,440 IN JANUARY 2017