2 months ago
BRIEF-TMX Group reports equity financing statistics for May 2017
#Financials
June 7, 2017 / 7:02 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-TMX Group reports equity financing statistics for May 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd:

* TMX Group equity financing statistics - May 2017

* Total financings raised in May increased 18% from previous month, and up 125% compared to May 2016 for Toronto Stock Exchange

* Toronto Stock Exchange had 15 new issuers in May 2017, compared with 18 in previous month and six in May 2016​

* Total number of financings for Toronto Stock Exchange in May 2017 was 47, unchanged from previous month and 73 in May 2016

* TSX Venture Exchange had six new issuers in May 2017, compared with three in April 2017 and four in May 2016

* ‍TSX Venture Exchange had 131 financings in May 2017, compared with 146 in previous month and 175 in May 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

