Feb 12 (Reuters) - Tobii AB:

* TOBII PRO ACQUIRES UK RESELLER ACUITY ETS AND RESEARCH AGENCY ACUITY INTELLIGENCE

* ACUITY ETS AND ACUITY INTELLIGENCE ARE BASED IN READING AND TOGETHER EMPLOY EIGHT PEOPLE

* NET SALES IN THE COMBINED ENTITIES FOR 2016/2017 WERE APPROXIMATELY GBP 2 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 22 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)