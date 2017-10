Oct 26 (Reuters) - Tobii

* Tobii Q3 ‍sales totaled SEK 250 million (255)​

* Tobii Q3 ‍gross margin was 73 pct (73)​

* Tobii Q3 ‍group’s operating loss amounted to SEK -49 million (-11)​

* Says ‍investments in Tobii Tech had an impact of SEK -67 million (-42) on group’s earnings​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)