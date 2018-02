Feb 8 (Reuters) - Tobii Ab:

* TOBII AB Q4 ‍GROUP‘S SALES TOTALED SEK 307 MILLION (306) COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD 2016​

* TOBII AB Q4 ‍GROUP‘S OPERATING LOSS AMOUNTED TO SEK -11 MILLION (-10)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)