FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Tod's CFO says full-year 2017 EBITDA consensus "reasonable"
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 3, 2017 / 5:05 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Tod's CFO says full-year 2017 EBITDA consensus "reasonable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Chief Financial Officer of Italy's Tod's, Emilio Macellari, tells a post-results analyst call:

* group wants to concentrate on more iconic products and to maintain "some distance" with fashion

* company to hold investor day in the autumn, October or early November, and will present full management team, with new additions

* group not happy with Q2 same store sale performance, cannot say for sure if it will become positive "tomorrow" but not worried of group's "shy" improvements

* group ready to make sacrifices in the short term in order to garner results in medium term

* idea of sales growth in medium term is "mid to high single digit"

* market full-year 2017 EBITDA consensus is "reasonable and can be done" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.