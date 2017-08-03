FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 3, 2017 / 5:05 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Tod's CFO says full-year 2017 EBITDA consensus "reasonable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Chief Financial Officer of Italy’s Tod‘s, Emilio Macellari, tells a post-results analyst call:

* group wants to concentrate on more iconic products and to maintain “some distance” with fashion

* company to hold investor day in the autumn, October or early November, and will present full management team, with new additions

* group not happy with Q2 same store sale performance, cannot say for sure if it will become positive “tomorrow” but not worried of group’s “shy” improvements

* group ready to make sacrifices in the short term in order to garner results in medium term

* idea of sales growth in medium term is “mid to high single digit”

* market full-year 2017 EBITDA consensus is “reasonable and can be done” Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

