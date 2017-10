Oct 25 (Reuters) - TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍195.4​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 187.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 ‍COMPARABLE EBIT TOTALED EUR 12.7 MILLION (14.4)​

* ‍SHORT TERM OUTLOOK 2017​

* ‍SHORT TERM OUTLOOK UNCHANGED​

* ‍2017 GROUP PROFITABILITY (COMPARABLE EBITDA%) IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE FROM LAST YEAR‘S LEVEL​

* ‍2017 REVENUE OF LIKE-FOR-LIKE STORES IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT LEVEL OF PREVIOUS YEAR​