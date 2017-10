Sept 28 (Reuters) - NIKKEI:

* Tokyo Century is acquiring a 20 pct stake in U.S.-based aircraft-leasing company Aviation Capital Group for about $595 million- Nikkei

* Tokyo Century will also consider raising its stake in ACG, as well as creating a fund to "attract" outside investors - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2yvk1nD) Further company coverage: