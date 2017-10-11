BRIEF- Tokyo Century to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 30 bln yen

Oct 11(Reuters) - Tokyo Century Corp

* Says it will issue 19th, 20th and 21th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen respectively, with payment date on Oct. 18

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date Oct. 16, 2020, Oct. 18, 2022 and Oct. 18, 2024 respectively, and coupon rate 0.08 percent, 0.19 percent and 0.29 percent per annum respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/koCJp1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)