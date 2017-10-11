FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- Tokyo Century to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 30 bln yen
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2017 / 4:47 AM / in 8 days

BRIEF- Tokyo Century to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 30 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11(Reuters) - Tokyo Century Corp

* Says it will issue 19th, 20th and 21th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen respectively, with payment date on Oct. 18

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date Oct. 16, 2020, Oct. 18, 2022 and Oct. 18, 2024 respectively, and coupon rate 0.08 percent, 0.19 percent and 0.29 percent per annum respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/koCJp1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.