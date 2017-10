Sept 29 (Reuters) - Tokyo TY Financial Group Inc

* Says co’s unit Tokyo Tomin Bank will set up a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Kiraboshi Tech, Inc

* Says the new unit will be mainly engaged in business which is able to improve the convenience for bank users through technologies

* Says the new unit will be capitalized at 50 million yen

