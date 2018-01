Jan 18 (Reuters) - Toleranzia Ab:

* DECIDES ON RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 24 MILLION

* RIGHTS ISSUE COMPRISES UP TO 7,992,814 SHARES​

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD IN RIGHTS ISSUE: FEBRUARY 14 - FEBRUARY 28, 2018​

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN RIGHTS ISSUE: SEK 3 PER SHARE