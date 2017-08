Aug 10 (Reuters) - TOM TAILOR:

* ‍GROUP EBIT IMPROVED BY EUR 17.3 MILLION TO EUR 11.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017​

* ‍GROUP SALES IN FIRST HALF LARGELY STABLE AT EUR 446.3 MILLION (H1 2016: EUR 451.3 MILLION)​

* FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED

* ‍H1 GROUP EBITDA INCREASED IN FIRST HALF BY ALMOST 63 PERCENT TO EUR 30.7 MILLION (H1 2016: EUR 18.9 MILLION)​

* Q2 NET PROFIT 6.6 MILLION EUR VERSUS LOSS 1.9 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO‍​