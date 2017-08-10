FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
BRIEF-TomaGold announces strategic investment of $2.5 mln by Iamgold
August 10, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-TomaGold announces strategic investment of $2.5 mln by Iamgold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - TomaGold Corp

* TomaGold announces strategic investment of $2.5 million by Iamgold

* TomaGold Corp - Iamgold agreed to subscribe by way of private placement 27.8 million common shares of TomaGold at a price of $0.09 per common share

* TomaGold Corp - Transaction closing, Iamgold will own about 19.98% of issued and outstanding common shares of TomaGold on a non-diluted basis​

* TomaGold Corp - ‍Proceeds from $2.5 million private placement will be primarily used for exploration on TomaGold's properties​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

